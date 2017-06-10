The family would like to extend a special thanks for their care for Ed during this time.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Sallie Hood, 3 sisters and 2 brothers.

Ed is survived by several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Oak Hill Memorial Park on Monday, June 12, 2017 with Rev. Paul Atkins officiating.

