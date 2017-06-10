logo

Ed Hood

• Today at 1:32 PM

Robert Edward Hood, 84, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 8, 2017. Born in Scott County, he had lived in this area most of his life. He worked in construction for several years. The last few years he had been a patient at Holston Manor.

The family would like to extend a special thanks for their care for Ed during this time.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Sallie Hood, 3 sisters and 2 brothers.

Ed is survived by several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Oak Hill Memorial Park on Monday, June 12, 2017 with Rev. Paul Atkins officiating.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com  to leave an on-line condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Ed Hood.