Dalton Lard

He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty one years, Nora H. Lard, his parents, two sisters and one brother.

Survivors include his two daughters, Catherine Lard and June (Rickie) Watts; his brother, Herman; three sisters, Dorothy, Dean and Bobbie Nell; four grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

His family wants to offer a special thanks to Hospice of Chattanooga for all their care and compassion.

Services will be 3:00 P.M Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at Williamson & Sons Funeral Home with Pastor David McNabb officiating. Visitation is 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences and memories can be shared at www.williamsonandsons.com.

Arrangements are by Williamson and Sons Funeral Home, 8852 Dayton Pike, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379.