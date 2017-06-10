Charles S. Sydnor, Jr.

All his life, Charlie was concerned for God’s poor and dispossessed. Following seminary, he started several churches in areas of coal camps and abject poverty in the KY mountains. In 1973, he moved to Kingsport to assume the pastorate of Bethel Pres. Church, from which he retired. Those who knew him would say that Charlie was a strong-willed, passionate, and caring person with an abiding sense of humor. Charlie truly lived his life as an “adventure…. and to the glory of God.”

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Sydnor of Decatur, Ala.; his parents Dr. Charles and Betty Sydnor, of Durham, NC; and his brother, Victor Sydnor of Raleigh, NC. He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Beth Wilson and her husband Mike; grandchildren, Lilly and McCoy, of Roanoke, VA; and nephews, Scott Sydnor of Raleigh, NC; and Bob Sydnor, of Holly Spring NC.

A celebration of his life will be conducted at the First Presbyterian Church of Kingsport on Sunday, June 18 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive visitors following the service at the church. Charlie arranged for his body to be donated to the James H. Quillen College of Medicine for medical research. In lieu of flowers, he wished his friends and family to send memorial contributions to Transylvania Presbytery, PO Box 23580 Lexington, KY 40523 designated “for the needy in the mountains of KY.”