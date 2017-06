It was Rusty’s wishes to be cremated. A Celebration of Life, gathering of family and friends, will be held on Saturday, June 10th from 1-3:00 p.m. at The Laurels Picnic Area, Pavilion #1, Highway 361, Carter County, TN.

In lieu of flowers those wishing may make memorial contributions to a memorial fund set up in his name c/o Karen Buck.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Russell L. Buck.