Ronald J. Cunningham

Ron is survived by his college sweetheart and loving wife of 48 years, Gail Davis Cunningham. He is also survived by his son Scott and wife Stephanie and their daughter Lacy; son Brad and wife Hannah and their children Gracie, Sydney, Kaylie, and Jonah; mother, Virginia Reynolds Cunningham; brother David and wife Lisa; brother Larry and wife Linda; sister-in-law Jackie Davis; sister-in-law Bettye Campbell and husband Ray; and several nieces and nephews. Ron is preceded in death by his father, Talbott Cunningham, Jr.

Ron was a devoted and doting “grandpa”, loving father and husband. He was an active member at Indian Springs Baptist Church. Ron was a retired accountant with Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport, Tennessee. He enjoyed playing golf and worked part time at Warrior’s Path Golf Club.

Visitation will be from 2:00 PM-4:00 PM on Sunday, June 11, 2017 at Indian Springs Baptist Church-Hill Road Campus. A memorial service will follow in the sanctuary. Dr. Clay Austin, Dr. Dave Phillips, and Pastor Scott Cunningham will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Ron’s memory to Indian Springs Baptist Church-Hill Road Campus or First Baptist Church-Blountville.

You may send online condolences to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Cunningham family.