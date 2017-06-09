Ronald Gene Hillman

The family will receive friends from 12 pm to 4 pm on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at the First Baptist Church in Blountville. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4 pm with Dr. Clay Austin officiating. A Masonic service will be held prior to the Celebration of Life. Pallbearers will be Baron Minor, Pat Minor, Perry Whitaker, Wesley Whitaker, Tommy Olterman, Connie King, Fred Minor, Anthony Lake and Chase Lake. Honorary pallbearers will be the Sullivan County Property Assessors Staff.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Ron's memory to First Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 587, Blountville, TN 37617.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Hillman family.