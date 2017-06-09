Frank was born in Scott County, Virginia on August 9, 1928 to the late Emory and Dovie (Bowen) Miller.

Frank was of the Freewill Baptist Faith. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and dogs, Pete and Queenie. He loved the mountains and loved living there, sitting on the porch talking to his dogs.

In addition to his parents, his wife, Leona Calton Miller; great-grandson, Cody Vanzant; several brothers and sisters preceded him in death.

Frank is survived by his daughter and caregiver, Claudia Amburgey and husband, John of the home; daughters, Alma Bateman and husband, Fred, Wise, VA, Amy Johnson and husband, Donnie, Kingsport, TN and Jearlene Stanley and husband, Howard, Duffield, VA; sons, Vernon Calton and wife, Sheila, Kingsport, TN and Ted Miller, Duffield, VA; one special granddaughter, Trina Cook, Kingsport, TN; 3 special great-granddaughters, Kristin, Emily and Lillian Fuson, Kingsport, TN; several other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; sister, Exie Townsend, Duffield, VA; brother, Emory Miller, Fall Branch, TN; along with several nieces, nephews, and too many friends to mention.

The family will receive friends from 5:00p.m.-7:00p.m., Saturday, June 10, 2017, at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Lonnie Townsend officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00a.m., Sunday, June 11, 2017 at Miller Cemetery, Duffield, VA. Joe Townsend, Aaron Townsend, Mark Townsend, Robert Townsend, Roger Townsend, and Donnie Johnson will serve as pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. for the graveside service.

An online guest register is available for the Miller family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Louis Franklin “Frank” Miller.