Eunice Ann Clark

She is survived by her daughter Delana Clark of Huntsville, Al.; two sons, John and Lisa Clark of Myrtle Beach, NC, Ricky Clark and Sheila Arwood of Wise, Va.; six grandchildren including a special granddaughter, Brittany Wright; one grandson on the way; three great grandchildren; two brothers, Buddy and Gloria Hylton of Winder, Ga., Jerry and Jenny Hylton of Wise, Va.; one sister, Barbara Turnmyre of Jenkins, Ky.; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 pm Sunday, June 11, 2017, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton, Va. A memorial service will be conducted at 3 pm in the funeral home chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, Donation Processing Center, PO Box 7000, Albert Lea, MN 56007-8001.