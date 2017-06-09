Charles W. “Chuck” Arnold

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles W. Arnold.

Chuck is survived by his daughter, Ashlee Arnold of Kingsport; son, Evan Arnold of the home; grandchildren, Charlee Arnold and Taylor Arnold; mother, Jean Arnold; sister, Melissa Arnold; brother, David Arnold; niece, Alexis Arnold; and special companion, “Chewie.”

The family will receive friends on Saturday form 4-6:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Caleb Frazier officiating.

The graveside service will be held on Sunday at 2:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ketron Memorial United Methodist Church, 301 Virgil Ave., Kingsport, TN 37665.

