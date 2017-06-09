Charles Jackson Rhoton

He was born July 12, 1931 in Scott County and resided there throughout his life. Charles retired from Holston Defense Corporation. He enjoyed coon hunting when he was able and loved having company, especially his family.

Charles was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Margaret Rhoton; his parents, Mack and Flora Rhoton; brothers, J.K. Rhoton and Bill Rhoton; sisters, Anna Mae Williams, Geraldine Carter, and Beulah Kate Lane; daughter-in-law, Carol Rhoton.

Survivors include his daughter, Rhonda Dorton and husband Dale (whom he loved as a son); three sons, Rocky Rhoton and wife Brenna, Allen Rhoton (Darliss), and Jackie Rhoton and wife Jan; three grandsons, Tyler Rhoton and wife April, Seth Rhoton and wife Brittney, and Brett Dorton and wife Heather; a great grandson, Jaxon Rhoton; great granddaughter, Kolbie Rhoton; two brothers, Amos Rhoton and wife Mary, and Gerald Rhoton and wife Annabelle; two sisters, Mary Gilreath and Nola Surgenor; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow in the chapel with Bro. T.J. Hood and Bro. Kenneth Neeley officiating. Music will be provided by Opal Duncan.

A graveside service will be conducted at Holston View Cemetery on Sunday, June 11, 2017 at 2pm with Lee Sturgill, Billy Joe Sturgill, and family serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:25pm to go in procession to the cemetery.

The family wishes to thank Nova Health Care and Caris Hospice for the care, compassion, love, and respect they bestowed upon Charles. Several of you had a special place in his heart! Thank you to T.J. Hood, Kenneth Neeley, and Paul Blessing for your loyal visits.

To send a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Rhoton family.