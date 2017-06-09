Betty Moody Bullis

Born in Sullivan county Mrs. Bullis lived most of her life in Kingsport. She retired from Advance Auto Parts and was of the Baptist faith.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Alma Moody; Ex-Husband Jessie Eugene Bullis; Brother, Howard Moody, Jr.; Sisters, Juanita Moody Smith, Hazel Moody; Great Niece, Jessica Bowery.

Surviving include Daughters, Deborah Bullis Harlan of Tampa, FL, Diana Bullis Coates of Kingsport; Son, Bruce Bullis and wife Connie of Blountville; five grandchildren several great grandchildren; two nieces and one nephew.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday at 2:00 P.M. at Emory United Methodist Church with Rev. Bryan Moore officiating.

Gray Funeral Home is proud to serve the Bullis family.