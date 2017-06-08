Victoria Bolling Hart

Born and raised in the Flat Gap Community of Pound, VA, she had lived in Big Stone Gap since 1948. She was a private duty nurse for Miss Minnie Fox of the John Fox, Jr. family, and then was an LPN in the OB dept. at the old St. Mary’s Hospital in Norton, VA. She was a

member of First Baptist Church in Big Stone Gap.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Glen Hart; her parents, Orbin and Maggie Shortt Bolling; two sisters, Emogene Bolling and Lorene Singleton; and four brothers, Howard Bolling, Thurston Bolling, Ralph Bolling and Vernoy Bolling.

Vickie, as she was affectionately known, is survived by her daughter, Becky Caldwell and husband, Wendell; her grandson, whom she adored immensely, Michael Maness; step granddaughter, Wendi Caldwell Rose and husband, David, and their children, Ariel and Brayden; and her devoted sister, Georgene Bolling, who visited her each and every morning while she was a resident of Heritage Hall Healthcare.

A funeral service will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Holding Funeral Home Chapel (17 E. 3rd St., N.) in Big Stone Gap, with the Rev. David Rose officiating.

Burial in American Legion Cemetery will be private.

To view the obituary online and offer condolences, please visit www.holdingfuneralhome.com.

Holding Funeral Home is serving Mrs. Hart’s family.