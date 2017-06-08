Ronald Gene Hillman

Ron had a kind, friendly nature and was beloved by his family, friends and colleagues throughout the region. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Blountville.

Ron was preceded in death by his mother, Imogene Turner Hillman; maternal grandparents, Elsie and Canara Turner; paternal grandparents, Ollie Ruth and W.C. Hillman; mother and father-in-law, Ruth and Loren Bellamy; sisters-in law, Keith King and Elaine Minor; brother-in-law, Phil Bellamy and his niece, Cindy King.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Geegee Hillman; son, Adam Hillman and wife Julie; grandchildren, Savannah Hillman and Adam Hillman, II; father, Dave Hillman; sister, Sharon Lake; nieces and nephews, Donna Whitaker and husband Perry, Baron Minor and wife Jennifer, Pat Minor, Anthony Lake and wife Heather, Jennifer Donaldson and husband Travis; scores of aunts, uncles, cousins, great nieces, great nephews, and a host of friends also survive.

Ron was a 1970 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School. He was a gifted athlete and played tight end for the ETSU Bucs football team before earning a Bachelor of Science degree in 1974. He first began serving the people of Sullivan County in 1981 and was currently serving his second term as Property Assessor. Ron was dedicated to the service of others and did so through many organizations he was involved in including Blountville Ruritan Club, Blountville Community Chest and Bristol Kiwanis Club. Ron was committed to Masonic principles and served as PM Worshipful Master of Whiteside Lodge #13, Blountville. Ron led a full and rewarding life, taking great pride in being a devoted son, husband, father and Poppy. He enjoyed spending time working in his garage and on the family farm.

The family will receive friends from 12 pm to 4 pm on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at the First Baptist Church in Blountville. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4 pm with Dr. Clay Austin officiating. A Masonic service will be held prior to the Celebration of Life. Pallbearers will be Baron Minor, Pat Minor, Perry Whitaker, Wesley Whitaker, Tommy Olterman, Connie King, Fred Minor, Anthony Lake and Chase Lake. Honorary pallbearers will be the Sullivan County Property Assessors Staff.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Ron's memory to First Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 587, Blountville, TN 37617.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Hillman family.