Rev. Joe Frazier

He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse C. Frazier; mother, Lula B. Frazier; four sisters, Rosemary Croft, Clara Boineau, Betty Thompson, and Pat Dempsey; and brother, Clyde Frazier.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Debby B. Frazier; daughter, Laura Mathes; son, Jason Frazier; five grandchildren, Abby Mathes, Andrew Mathes, Asher West, Amara Frazier, and Ashiya Frazier; best friend, Daisy Dog Frazier; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Howe’s Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Sheldon Livesay, Rev. Richard Long, and Rev. Pete Tackett officiating. The family will receive friends following the service and asks that everyone attending please dress comfortably and casually. Christian-Sells Funeral Home of Rogersville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com.