Juanita McKenzie Johnson

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, VA. Funeral services will begin at 7:00pm with Chaplain Bobby Kitts officiating. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, June 9, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 pm.

The family would like thank the staff of Suncrest Hospice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, VA, is proudly serving the Johnson family.