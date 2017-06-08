The family will receive friends 11:00 am until 12:45 pm Friday, June 9, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 1:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Pastor Tim Nelson, Dr. Cecil Sturgill and Brother Wayne Gilliam officiating.

A Graveside and Committal Service will follow at East Tennessee Cemetery, Blountville, TN. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

The care of Helen Teague East and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.