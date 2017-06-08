Grace Morrison Hayes

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Carl J. Hayes; sons-in-law, Clarence Hill and Tony Odom; sister, Hattie Taylor; and brothers, Samuel, George, Richard, Calvin and Gilbert Morrison.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Jackie Hill, Jeannie Odom, Deborah and her husband, Buddy Clark, and Ramona and her husband, Bert Powell, Jr.; son, Jim and wife, Nina Owens Hall; sisters, Onie (Tilmer) Wright, Brenda Matheson, and Diane (L.D.) Wright; brothers, Harry (Juanita) Morrison, Charles (Alice) Morrison, Austin (Carol) Morrison, and Herman (Judy) Morrison; sisters-in-law, Gladys Morrison and Imogene Morrison; brother-in-law, Martin Taylor; grandchildren, Tyler (Alicia) Hill, Jaclyn (Eric) Roberts, MSgt. Dustin (Trace) Odom, Josh Odom, Nathan Hall, Cari (Todd) Estep, Chad Clark, Todd Clark, Jade (Chris) Overton, and Bert III (Hillary) Powell; and 13 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Wayne Begley and Pastor David Begley officiating. Music will be provided by Kevin Odom.

The graveside service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those planning to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45am.

Pallbearers will be Tyler Hill, Josh Odom, Nathan Hall, Eric Roberts, Todd Estep, Chris Overton, and Bert Powell, III. MSgt. Dustin Odom will be an honorary pallbearer.

The girls would like to express appreciation to Jim and Nina Hall who provided our mother with excellent care for the last 11 years.

Those desiring may make donations to her church, Pleasant Mount, 1250 Mountain View Rd., Rogersville, TN 37857.

