George Edward Price

George graduated from Dobyns-Bennett in 1964. He married Angela Love Bradshaw in 1965. George began his career at Wholesale Electric in 1962. After 48 years in the electrical business he retired from Rexel, Inc. in 2010. He was active in the Kingsport JC's for 13 years. He held many state and local offices. He became a Colonel of TN JC's, Colonel number 501, in 1982. He served as a volunteer with Fun Fest from 1981 until the present. He was serving on the Fun Fest Committee at the time of his death. George was the 2016 Mardi Gras King for Fun Fest. George volunteered at the Kingsport Carousel from the time it opened in 2015 until the present.

George was an Army veteran. As a 47-year member of the American Legion he worked with the 4th of July Parade Committee for a number of years. After his retirement, he volunteered at the Kingsport Senior Center. He was a member of the Wii bowling team at KSC. In 2016, he was the National Wii Bowling Champion.

George was preceded in death by his parents, A. G. and Louise Price.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Angela Bradshaw Price, and brothers John R. Price (Judy) of Belton, TX and Henry C. Price of Kingsport. He is also survived by brother and sister-in-law Robert and Carla Brown of Knoxville; nieces, Malissa Trent and Lisa Huseman, several nephews and many great nieces and nephews. George was dearly loved by his family and friends.

George donated his body to pancreatic cancer research in hope of helping others.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, June 11, from 2:00 to 4:00pm at Trinity's Life Celebration Center (Model City Event Center, 201 E Center Street, Downtown Kingsport, TN).

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers George requested that donations be made to Engage Kingsport earmarked for the Carousel. The address is 1200 E. Center Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home of Kingsport (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.