Fred Campbell

Calling hours will be held on Friday (June 9, 2017) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Scott County Funeral Home with a celebration of life service being held at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel conducted by Pastor Jon Rogers. A military graveside service will be conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3 / # 265 on Saturday (June 10, 2017) at 11:00 a.m. at Nickelsville Cemetery with Mark Duvall, Roddy Pyle, Eric Campbell, Brian Campbell, Philip Cates, Zeb Ross, Levi Ross, and Mike Bledsoe serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Lowell Lawson, Bud Droke, Elbert “Smiley” Bridwell.

You can send an online condolence to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Campbell family.