Ellen E. Collier

She was born in Duffield, VA on February 3, 1945, and was the daughter of the late George Wesley Bowen and Irene Ramey Bowen. Other than her parents Ellen was also preceded in death by Maternal Grandparents, Jessee and Ida Ramey; Paternal grandparents, Ike and Goldie Bowen; a son, Charles Collier Jr.; 2 sisters, Inez Brooks and Ida Miller; a brother Carl Bowen. She was of the Baptist faith and attended the Goshen Valley Freewill Baptist Church. Ellen was a caregiver for 30 years and enjoyed running around with her buddy June Fannon. She loved to cook and spending time with her family. Most of all she loved the Lord.

She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband and Sweet Heart for 40 years, Charles Collier; a daughter, Rebecca and Doug Tackett; 4 sons (Tony) Dean and Sherrie Blankenbeckler, also Don, Ron and Wesley Blankenbeckler; 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; 3 sisters Diane, Freda and Hazel; 5 brothers Fred and Brenda, Glen, Lynn, Larry, and Mike Bowen. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

There will be a graveside service Friday, June 9, 2017 at 2 PM in the Shepard Bowen Cemetery in the Mabe community of Scott County, with Pastor David Hale officiating, Music will be provided by Jim Lafallet. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the Cemetery by 1:50 PM.

Pallbearers are Shawn Tackett, Bryan Blankenbeckler, Emory (Pokey) Miller Jr., Ricky Miller, Leonard Bowen, and (Little) Glen Bowen.

