Ross Kern, passed away at 8:30pm, April 17, 2017, at Evergreen Hospice Home in Kirkland WA after a very brief illness. He was 90 years old.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1:30 pm Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Section F with Dr. J. Spurgeon McCartt officiating.

The family will receive friends following the Graveside Service from 2:00-3:00 pm in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.

The care of Carl "Ross" Kern and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.