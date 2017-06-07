Virginia (Jenny) Louise Mullins

Visitation will be Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 11 AM at Sturgill Funeral Home, Coeburn, VA. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home chapel at 12 P.M. with Pastors Blake Mullins, Adrian Dale, and Walter Porter officiating. Interment will follow at Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, VA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Norton First Church of God, PO Box 857, Norton, VA or Point of Life Ministries, PO Box 891, Coeburn, VA.

Jenny's family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Travis Holbrook, Patricia Shoemaker and DJ Dotson for their unwavering labor of love.

Special thanks to Hospice and Palliative Care of Virginia, Barbara Mosier and Diane Rose , who so kindly made her last days comfortable. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, Virginia 24230 in charge of arrangements.