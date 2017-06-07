Virginia (Jenny) Louise Mullins
•
Today at 1:57 PM
COEBURN, VA - Virginia (Jenny) Louise Mullins, age 94, passed over to heaven's beautiful shore, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Dulcie (Phipps)Mullins, a brother, Cecil Mullins and a sister, Buena Hilton, her husband, Avery Mullins and grandson, Drew Holbrook. Her love of nature was expressed through her many creative talents, including art, photography, and stitchery. She always welcomed family and friends into her home. Virginia will be sadly missed; however, we will always cherish her memory in our hearts. She is survived by her daughters, Frances Holbrook and Rebecca (Dale) Couch; grandsons, Travis Holbrook and wife Heather, Brandon Holbrook and wife Lacey, Wesley Couch and wife Amanda, great grandchildren; Gracie and Faith Holbrook, Brylee Holbrook, Jay Slemp, Austin Holbrook, and Maura and Aiden Couch. Brothers; Rev. Blake T. Mullins and wife Janice, Jerry Mullins and wife Jeannie. Sisters; Corrine Wessinger, Patsy (Paul) McAfoos, Bethel (JB) Steele, and many nieces and nephews; Special friends Linda Yates, Judith Jones, and Tammie Hughes.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 11 AM at Sturgill Funeral Home, Coeburn, VA. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home chapel at 12 P.M. with Pastors Blake Mullins, Adrian Dale, and Walter Porter officiating. Interment will follow at Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, VA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Norton First Church of God, PO Box 857, Norton, VA or Point of Life Ministries, PO Box 891, Coeburn, VA.
Jenny's family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Travis Holbrook, Patricia Shoemaker and DJ Dotson for their unwavering labor of love.
Special thanks to Hospice and Palliative Care of Virginia, Barbara Mosier and Diane Rose , who so kindly made her last days comfortable. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, Virginia 24230 in charge of arrangements.