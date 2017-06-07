John Minnis Rader

Born in Morristown, TN on May 19, 1961, he is the son of Virgie Phillips Rader of Johnson City, TN, and of the late John Donald Rader. John earned his B.S. and Master’s Degree at East Tennessee State University where he was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. He continued on to work as a Database Administrator at Clemson Univeristy. He was an avid watch collector and loved living on the lake.

In addition to his mother, those left to treasure his memory include, Brandon John Rader of Greer, SC; Erica Lauren Rader of Greer, SC; Barbara Sue Rader; and Wendy Mumpower Rader.

A private family committal service will be held at a later date at Willoughby Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Bulls Gap, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Anderson County P.A.W.S., 1320 Highway 29, Anderson, SC, 29626.

