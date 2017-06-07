Helen was an outgoing and loving lady who made friends very easily. She always put Jesus first and family second. She enjoyed being a pastor’s wife for many years until the passing of her late husband, Rev. Ronnie East. Helen was a member of Bays Mountain Baptist Church.

Her hobbies included traveling, working for the Lord and faithfully attending church.

She was a retired L.P.N. who cared for her patients with a compassionate heart. Her employment history included serving twenty-eight years at Holston Valley Medical Center and four years at C.V.A. Associates.

In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by her daughter, Elizabeth Pauline East; sister, Sheila Spears and brother, Kenneth Teague.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Wilma Teague, Mary McMillan (Doug); brother, Robert “Bob” Teague (Susanne); nephews, Michael Spears (Dawn) and Slater Teague; beloved sister-in-law, Ruth McMillan; beloved friend, Wayne C. Gilliam and beloved cousin, Louise Crawford.

The family will receive friends 11:00 am until 12:45 pm Friday, June 9, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 1:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Pastor Tim Nelson, Dr. Cecil Sturgill and Brother Wayne Gilliam officiating.

A Graveside and Committal Service will follow at East Tennessee Cemetery, Blountville, TN. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

The care of Helen Teague East and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.