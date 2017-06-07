Helen Marie Long

She is survived by her daughters; Jessica Long and Whitney Long, her siblings; James, David, Jack, Jerry and Scott Long and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 P.M. Friday June 9, 2017 at Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Driver officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday June 10, 2017 at the Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home of Kingsport (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.