Helen Marie Long

• Today at 3:57 PM

Helen Marie Long, 53, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. She was born February 7th, 1964 in Bristol, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Alfred Long and Gwendolyn Wilder. She worked at Eastman and was a caregiver to her parents, nieces and nephews. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was devoted to her daughters. She was also preceded in death by her daughter; Jenny Long, brother; Pete Long and sister; Trish Perkins.

She is survived by her daughters; Jessica Long and Whitney Long, her siblings; James, David, Jack, Jerry and Scott Long and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 P.M. Friday June 9, 2017 at Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Driver officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday June 10, 2017 at the Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home of Kingsport (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.