Fred Campbell

He was born in on July 31, 1941 in Nickelsville, Virginia and was an avid baseball player in his earlier years. Recently, Fred enjoyed trips to Cincinnati to watch the Reds play his beloved Dodgers. Mr. Campbell was a member of the Fraternal order of Eagles and also was a member of the Kingsport Masonic Lodge #688 F&AM. He proudly served in the United States Army and in the Army Reserves for 5 years. Fred retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 1996. Following retirement, he enjoyed playing Rook and shooting pool weekly with his many friends who will definitely miss him and his quiet demeanor. In his later years, he looked forward to the annual Thanksgiving celebrations with his family held in Pigeon Forge. He was preceded in death by his father, Claude Campbell; his special uncles, Kyle "Banner" Campbell and William Campbell.

Special thanks goes out to all Fred’s friends and family from the Eagles along with the staff at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical SICU and Hospice department for the care given during his illness.

Survivors include his mother, Sylvina Cunningham; his daughters, Kim Campbell Woody and husband, Terry, Jill Campbell and husband, Mark Duvall, Ginger Pyle and husband, Roddy, and Rebecca Campbell; grandchildren, Philip Cates, Zeb Ross, Levi Ross, Madeline Pyle, and James Duvall; his sister, Janice Campbell Kilgore; brothers, Lowell Campbell and wife, Linda, Darrell Campbell and wife, Linda along with several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Friday (June 9, 2017) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Scott County Funeral Home with a celebration of life service being held at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel conducted by Pastor Jon Rogers. A military graveside service will be conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3 / # 265 on Saturday (June 10, 2017) at 11:00 a.m. at Nickelsville Cemetery with Mark Duvall, Roddy Pyle, Eric Campbell, Brian Campbell, Philip Cates, Zeb Ross, Levi Ross, and Mike Bledsoe serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Lowell Lawson, Bud Droke, Elbert “Smiley” Bridwell. You can send an online condolence to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Campbell family.