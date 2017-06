The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Friday, June 9, 2017 in the Fireside Room of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to all who cared for Curtis during his last days.

The care of Curtis “Oz” Hammitt and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.