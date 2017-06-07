Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 8, 2017 at the Cox’s Chapel Cemetery. Her nephews, David Dockery, Travis Edwards, Justin Hass, Keith Begley, and Danny Kerns, and special friend, Michael Jennings will serve as pallbearers. John-Logan Cassell, Jeffery Tyler Hass, Derrick Jacob Boyd, Carli Cheyenne Cassell, Dalena Hobbs, Meg Stockard, Victoria Addison, and Jacob Gilliam will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10: 00 a.m., Thursday to go in procession to the graveside service.

The family wishes to thank everyone for the flowers, kindness, prayers, food, and/or visits during this time. Special thanks to Jackie Johnson (RN) and the 3rd Floor SICU Nursing Staff of Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center and to Caris Healthcare and Misty Burke for the care you gave our Nanny during this time.

An online guest register is available for the Hass family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Beulah Faye Stanley Hass.