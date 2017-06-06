He had been a Land Manager for Penn Virginia Corp. and had served his country in the US Army in Germany. He was a member of the Appalachia Masonic Lodge 229, Appalachia Eastern Star and was an Elder and Treasurer of First Christian Church, Appalachia, VA.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Joyce Grant; his children, Michael Edwin Grant and Stephen Anthony Grant; his parents, William and Maude Grant; one brother and two sisters.

He is survived by his children, Robert Grant (Vicky) of Dime, PA, Timothy Grant (Carolyn) of Newport News, VA, Clara Harris (Mark) of Dryden, VA, Kim Grant of Derby, VA, and Candace Grant (Kumi) of Worchester, MA; his daughter-in-law, Diane Grant of Fisher, IN; his brother, Ronald Lee Grant (Margaret) of Michigan; his sisters, Joan Thompson of Montgomery, WV and Ruth Ann Grant of Cincinnati, OH; thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 8, 2017, from 11:00am – 2:00pm at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave. W, Big Stone Gap, VA. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Garrett Lee ministering.

Graveside services will follow in American Legion Cemetery, Big Stone Gap. Shawn Grant, Todd Grant, Brandon Fitzgerald, Jon Grant, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Billy Beverly, Matthew Hoss, Justin Shuler and David Grant will serve as pallbearers.

Gilliam Funeral Home and crematory is honored to serve the family of William Robert Grant.

You may go online to view the obituary at www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.