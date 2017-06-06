William Cecil Russell

He was lifelong resident of Jasper, VA and was a member of the Jasper Central Baptist Church. Cecil retired from Westmoreland after 28 years and he was also a member of the UMWA.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years Nancy Rogers Russell; son, Michael Russell; parents, Homer and Lydia Russell; and brother, Clifford Russell.

Survivors include his sons, William C. Russell, Jr and Tony L. Russell; granddaughter, Emily Russell; brother, Edgar Russell; sisters, Sylvania Mcnew and husband Bobby, Wanda Bentley, Debbie Webb, Shirley Pleasant and husband Emmitt; special and longtime friends, Harold Willis and Joe Maness; sister-in-law and friend, Emma Jo Light; his dog, Jo Jo; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Holding Funeral Home (17 E. 3rd

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday at Jasper Central Baptist Church (Jasper Road), Duffield, VA with Rev. Wayne Thomas officiating.

Burial will follow in the Meredith Cemetery.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers

To view the obituary online and offer condolences, please visit www.holdingfuneralhome.com.

Holding Funeral Home is serving Mr. Russell’s family.