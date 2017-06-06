Vicky Thurman Freeman

She was a homemaker, enjoyed photography and was a member of the Woodway Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her mother Betty White Barnard, father Kenneth Thurman, nephew Buddy Reeves, mother-in-law Margaret Freeman and several aunts and uncles.

Vicky is survived by her husband of 45 years, Robert Freeman of the home, one sister Melissa Reeves and husband, Larry of Knoxville, TN, one brother Ken Thurman of Jacksonville, FL, nephews Timothy Thurman, Christopher Thurman, Drae Reeves, TJ Reeves, Kris Reeves and Alex Reeves, nieces Kourtnee Reeves, Marlana Reeves, Kalee Reeves, Mersades Reeves, Kenzlee Reeves, Erica Reeves, Paislee Reeves, Haven Reeves, Jessica Cline, Felicia Muse and Trista Reeves. She is also survived by her daughters of the heart Ruby Bowen and Allison Fleenor, many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 8:00 PM Thursday, June 8, 2017 at the Province Funeral Home Sanctuary in Pennington Gap, VA with Cliff Ely officiating.

Visitation will be from 6:00 PM Thursday until the time of the service.

Memorials and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.provincefuneralhome.com

Phone 276-546-2456

