She was a well loved and active member of Elim Baptist Church for over 40 years where she served as assistant secretary. Shirley loved her family, especially James, Tim and Hunter.

She was preceded in death by her father, Everett “Lightning” Light.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 51 years, Elmer Cross; sons, James Cross and wife, Nancy, and Tim Cross; grandson, Hunter Cross; mother, Velma “Tom” Light; sister, Janet Blevins; brothers, Terry “Gene” Light, Robert “Bobby” Light, and Mike Light; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6-8:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm and Rev. Chuck Grimm and Pastor Fred White officiating.

The graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 pm at Church Hill Memory Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Jason Blevins, Tommy Blevins, Everett Cross, Hunter Cross, Ron Gillenwater and Bill Parton. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Manis and Jim Rowlett.

The family would like to thank the people of Wellmont Cancer Institute/Allendale Outpatient Center, NHC of Kingsport, Amedysis, WMA Kingsport Hematology and Oncology, and Amedysis Hospice for all their services, care and kindness.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265, ww5.komen/org.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Shirley Cross.