Louise Dean Call

Lou loved traveling, reading, working puzzles and coloring pictures which she shared with family and friends. She always enjoyed learning after high school. She took business courses, and worked at Unisys for several years until their plant closed. She again went to school and excelled while earning a degree in medical terminology and assistance. She worked at H & R Block until she was forced to retire due to a disability.

She is survived by brothers Kenneth Dean and wife Marie, Dale Dean and wife Lakie, Larry Dean and wife Linda, Buster Dean and wife Louise; sisters Mary Castle and Geneva Taylor; many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins whom she loved dearly; special friends Pat Morrison, Ann Nunley, Nancy Glovier, Betty Cregger, Rob Greer and Cathy.

A funeral service will be held 6:00 pm, Wednesday, June 7, 2017 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Castle officiating. The burial will be held 10:00 am Thursday in East Tennessee Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 5:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 1020 Jericho Dr., Kingsport, TN 37663.

