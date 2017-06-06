Juanita McKenzie Johnson

She enjoyed gardening, quilting, reading and most of all spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Sherryll Johnson; 2 sons, Gary Johnson and wife, Elizabeth, and Ernest Johnson; granddaughter, Kimberly Johnson; parents, James and Ora McKenzie; and 3 brothers, Buck McKenzie, Glen McKenzie and Ralph McKenzie.

She is survived by her sons, David Johnson, Casey Johnson and wife, Laura; and Jesse Johnson and wife, Denise; daughters, Janice Bledsoe and husband, Lyle, and Roberta Johnson; 5 grandchildren; and sister, Mildred Vaughn.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, VA. Funeral services will begin at 7:00pm with Chaplain Bobby Kitts officiating. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, June 9, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 pm.

