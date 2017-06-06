logo

Juanita McKenzie Johnson

• Today at 1:12 PM

KINGSPORT - Juanita McKenzie Johnson, age 94, of Kingsport, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 5, 2017 at her residence.

She enjoyed gardening, quilting, reading and most of all spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Sherryll Johnson; 2 sons, Gary Johnson and wife, Elizabeth, and Ernest Johnson; granddaughter, Kimberly Johnson; parents, James and Ora McKenzie; and 3 brothers, Buck McKenzie, Glen McKenzie and Ralph McKenzie.

She is survived by her sons, David Johnson, Casey Johnson and wife, Laura; and Jesse Johnson and wife, Denise; daughters, Janice Bledsoe and husband, Lyle, and Roberta Johnson; 5 grandchildren; and sister, Mildred Vaughn.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, VA. Funeral services will begin at 7:00pm with Chaplain Bobby Kitts officiating. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, June 9, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com. 

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, VA, is proudly serving the Johnson family.