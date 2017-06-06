She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Guylas Bolling, Sr.; son, Bobby Guylas Bolling, Jr.; and grandson, Randall Alan Sapp.

Surviving are seven daughters, Rita Clark, Sharon Terry, Debrah Jenkins, Lisa Freeman, Susan Shortt, Tina Mullins and Rhonda King; four sons, Dennis Bolling, James Bolling, Steve Bolling and Ronnie Day; sister, Shirley Miller; brother, Arvil Hill; several grandchildren; special friends, Rhonda Kilgore and David Taylor; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Helen Bolling will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, June 8, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Pastor Mike Hunsuker officiating. Burial will follow in the Day Bolling Cemetery in Wise, VA. Family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. till 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 6, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Rd SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.