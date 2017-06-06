Curtis was a member of the last graduating class of Sulphur Springs High School. He attended Ketron Memorial United Methodist Church, and his hobbies included painting. He was involved for many years with Narcotics Anonymous, and he found great joy in helping others. Curtis was employed by Eastman Chemical Company with over 25 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Emory and Edith Hammitt.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Lisa Gullion and son-in-law, Todd Gullion; grandchildren, Kyle and Katie Gullion; faithful companions, Paco and Pita; sister, Rita Hammitt; nephew, Kenneth Hammitt.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Friday, June 9, 2017 in the Fireside Room of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to all who cared for Curtis during his last days.

The care of Curtis “Oz” Hammitt and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.