DUFFIELD, VA - Beulah Faye Stanley Hass, born September 10, 1940, departed this life, Sunday, June 4, 2017 at her residence.

She is at rest with her parents, Arlie C. and Polly Emma Frazier Stanley; her sister, Doris Ann Stanley Shepard; and her brother-in-law, Mack Dockery.

Faye was a member of The Rye Cove United Methodist Church, but enjoyed attending different churches when she was able.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 51 years, Adril Murill Hass; her precious son, Jeffery Murill Hass and wife, Amy; her whole heart and soul, her grandchildren, Jeffery Tyler Hass; step grandson, Derrick Jacob Boyd; her God grandson, John-Logan Cassell and God granddaughter, Carli Cheyenne Cassell; her very special niece, Tammy Cassell and husband, Michael, all of Rye Cove, VA; sisters, Arlena Dockery, Rye Cove, VA and Wanda Chapman and husband, Eric, Weber City, VA; and her friend who was more like a sister, Edna Bowen, Cliff Mountain, VA; along with several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Jackie Frazier; Pastor Joe Hill, and Brother Danny Kerns officiating. Durham’s Chapel Quartet and Jordan Mathes will provide the music.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 8, 2017 at the Cox’s Chapel Cemetery. Her nephews, David Dockery, Travis Edwards, Justin Hass, Keith Begley, and Danny Kerns, and special friend, Michael Jennings will serve as pallbearers. John-Logan Cassell, Jeffery Tyler Hass, Derrick Jacob Boyd, Carli Cheyenne Cassell, Dalena Hobbs, Meg Stockard, Victoria Addison, and Jacob Gilliam will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10: 00 a.m., Thursday to go in procession to the graveside service.

The family wishes to thank everyone for the flowers, kindness, prayers, food, and/or visits during this time. Special thanks to Jackie Johnson (RN) and the 3rd Floor SICU Nursing Staff of Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center and to Caris Healthcare and Misty Burke for the care you gave our Nanny during this time.

