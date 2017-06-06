Army Private First Class Reece Gass

He was born on July 23, 1924, a son of James and Lucinda Gass and was the brother of James Gass, Robert Gass, Rosa Dell Gass, Gay and Rex Taylor, Dazzle and Ivan McAmis, Reba and Lee Gass. He was the uncle of Earl McAmis, J.C. Gass, Lawrence Gass, and Rex Taylor, Jr. All of whom are now deceased.

Surviving relatives of PFC Gass include four nieces: Roberta Gass, Joe Ann and Douglas Jones, Betty Lou McAmis, and Norma Jean and Avery Ayers; several great-nieces and great-nephews, including Kerry McAmis Fuller, who is the spokesperson for the family.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2017, in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Jim Carter will officiate. Music will be provided by the Mt. Pleasant C.P. Church Praise & Worship Team and Danny Scott. Burial will follow in Cross Anchor Cemetery with Chaplain Edward Young officiating. Military honors will be conveyed by a funeral detail from the United States Army.

Both the funeral and graveside services are open to the public.

The body will lie in state at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home on Friday, June 9th. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorials be made in Reece’s name to the Veteran’s Memorial Park, P.O. Box 804, Greeneville, TN 37744, or to Cross Anchor Cemetery, c/o Lynn Foshee, 29 Lobo Loop, Greeneville, TN 37745.