Kyle C. Bledsoe

Kyle was born in Blackwater on November 14, 1927 to the late Ballard and Julia Robinette Bledsoe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, James, Robert, Ray and Ewing Bledsoe; two sisters, Laura Kate Bledsoe and Geneva Duncan; and a grandson, Craig Taylor.

Kyle was a longtime member of Burke’s Union Primitive Baptist Church. He had retired from J.P. Stevens Company after 45 years of service. He was also a farmer and avid bee keeper.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, two months and two days, Edna Bloomer Bledsoe; two sons, Jimmy C. Bledsoe and wife Linda, of Kingsport, TN, and Jerry K. Bledsoe and wife Shirley, of Mt. Carmel, TN; three grandchildren, Evie Lafollette and husband Jon, Jeremy Kyle Bledsoe, and Alisa Dawson and husband Michael; five great-grandchildren, Luther Lafollette, Jasper Lafollette, Lily Dawson, Elizabeth Dawson and Benjamin Dawson; one brother, Ralph Bledsoe and wife Daphlene; one sister, Allie Bledsoe; sister-in-law, Suella Bledsoe; and a host of nieces, nephews and dear friends.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Robinette Funeral Home in Blackwater. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Burke’s Union Primitive Baptist Church in Blackwater with Elders David Stapleton, Roger Trent, Virgil Lippe, and Scott Tipton officiating. Burial will follow in the Robinette Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jeremy Bledsoe, Jon Lafollette, Michael Dawson, Dennis Duncan, Johnny Berry, Clifford Bledsoe and Delmer McPherson. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Burke’s Union Church.

Online condolences may be sent and viewed by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com.