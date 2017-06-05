logo

Eula Mae Price

Today at 3:04 PM

KINGSPORT - Eula Mae Price, 83 of Kingsport, TN passed away on Monday, June 5, 2017 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born in Manville, VA on September 13, 1933, and was the daughter of the late James Will and Margaret Pauline Williams Gilliam. Other than her parents Eula was also preceded in death by her husband, James Bruce Price; a great granddaughter Harper Price; 2 sisters Kathy Williams, and Betty Poff. She attended the Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church. Eula was anxious to see Jesus and be reunited with her precious husband. Mother’s message to friends and loved ones is “Heaven will be worth it all.”

She is survived by 2 daughters, Teresa Shaffer (Rick), and Kim Lawson (Robert); 2 sons, Mark Price (Krista) and Lanny Price (Brenda); grandchildren, Leslie Schmidt (Daniel), Alex Shaffer, Jonathan Lawson (Kristen), Heather Price, Tori Price, Nick Price, Matt Price, Robbie Lawson (Jodi); great-grandchildren, Charlie Schmidt, Paxton Lawson, and Lily, Cody, Carmeron, and Cliff Lawson; a sister Charlotte Carter, 2 brothers, Bob Gilliam (Judy), and Bill Gilliam (Janet), also several nieces, nephews, and a special friend Ola.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 6, 2017 from 6 to 8 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 11 AM in the Holston View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:20 AM. Pallbearers will be family and friends

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church. 1100 Nelms Ln, Kingsport, TN 37665.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to the CICU stepdown nurses and staff, especially Charlotte, RN.

