She is survived by 2 daughters, Teresa Shaffer (Rick), and Kim Lawson (Robert); 2 sons, Mark Price (Krista) and Lanny Price (Brenda); grandchildren, Leslie Schmidt (Daniel), Alex Shaffer, Jonathan Lawson (Kristen), Heather Price, Tori Price, Nick Price, Matt Price, Robbie Lawson (Jodi); great-grandchildren, Charlie Schmidt, Paxton Lawson, and Lily, Cody, Carmeron, and Cliff Lawson; a sister Charlotte Carter, 2 brothers, Bob Gilliam (Judy), and Bill Gilliam (Janet), also several nieces, nephews, and a special friend Ola.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 6, 2017 from 6 to 8 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 11 AM in the Holston View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:20 AM. Pallbearers will be family and friends

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church. 1100 Nelms Ln, Kingsport, TN 37665.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to the CICU stepdown nurses and staff, especially Charlotte, RN.

Online condolences may be made to the Eula Mae Price family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com

Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Eula Mae Price.