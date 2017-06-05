Carl Jones

He was born Tuesday, February 18, 1936 in the Pot Branch Community of St.

Charles and he had lived in Lee County most of his life. He was a retired coal miner, logger and a member of the Free Pentecostal Church of God at Pucketts Creek where he attended for 55 years. He was Sunday School Superintendent and a Deacon.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Leona “Toni” Jones on October 30, 2002; one grandson, Joshua Paul “Baby Josh” Jones; parents, Rucker Henry and Emma Jones; two sisters, Wilma Jean Jones and Helen Kinser; one brother, Charles Jones; and one nephew Charles “Bull” Jones.

He is survived by five sons, David Jones and wife, Barbara of Pennington Gap; Nathan Jones and wife, Karen of Woodway; Mark Jones and wife, Marie of Pennington Gap; John Jones and wife, Janet of the Hickory Flats Community of Pennington Gap; and Steve Jones of Pennington Gap, four daughters, Louise Jones, Cricket Jones and Lisa Jones all of the home; and Becky Miller and husband, Danny of Woodway; four grandchildren, Jonathan Jones and wife, Brooke, Whitney Jones, Wesley Jones, and Sarah Jones; two foster grandchildren, Joshua Mosley and wife, BrookLynn and their daughters Madi and PaiLynn, Maranda Mosley Houston and husband, Allen and their daughter, Arya; three step-grandchildren, Samantha King, Leighann Gray and Justin King; one sister, Sue Jones of Pennington Gap; two brothers, Golvin Jones of Pennington Gap; and R.H. Jones, Jr. and wife, Janie of Pennington Gap; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 PM Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at the Province Funeral Home in Pennington Gap, VA.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday at the Free Pentecostal Church of God at Pucketts Creek with Pastor Jim Ewing officiating.

Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway.

Pall Bearers will be David, Nathan, Mark, John, Steve, Jonathan and Wesley Jones.

Memorials and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.provincefuneralhome.com We are located at 42098 E. Morgan Ave. Pennington Gap, VA 24277 Phone 276-546-2456 Province Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family of Carl Jones.