Arvell “Ray” Crawford

Arvell is survived by his wife of 44 years, Carol Jean Warren Crawford; daughters, Carolyn Shell, Cathy Stencel and husband George; sons, Chester Shell and wife Susie, Herbert Crawford and wife Megan, James Crawford and wife Lisa and Kenneth Crawford; 15 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ecie Stewart and Wanda Ross and husband Ledford; brother, Willis Crawford; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12 – 2 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City.

A funeral service will follow at 2 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Lester Morelock officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City is serving the Crawford family.