GATE CITY, VA - Arvell “Ray” Crawford, 72 of Gate City, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 4, 2017 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a long illness. Born in Hi Hat, KY, he had lived most of his life in Michigan before moving to Gate City in 2005. He was retired from General Motors following 34 years of service and was a proud Vietnam Veteran serving two combat tours from 1968 to 1970. He was a member of the Gate City American Legion Post #265.

Arvell is survived by his wife of 44 years, Carol Jean Warren Crawford; daughters, Carolyn Shell, Cathy Stencel and husband George; sons, Chester Shell and wife Susie, Herbert Crawford and wife Megan, James Crawford and wife Lisa and Kenneth Crawford; 15 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ecie Stewart and Wanda Ross and husband Ledford; brother, Willis Crawford; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12 – 2 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City.

A funeral service will follow at 2 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Lester Morelock officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com. 

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City is serving the Crawford family.