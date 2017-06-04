He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Murphy and Nellie Waycaster; paternal grandparents, Wesley Blaine and Lilie Estelle Skeens; brother, Ronnie Skeens; and sister-in-law, Sheilah Skeens.

Bill is survived by his wife of 28 years, Kathy Skeens; daughter, Chyanne Hensley and husband Hunter; sons, Michael Gilliam and fiancé Sarah, and Nicholas Hammitt; special grandson and the light of Bill’s life, Joseph Hensley; step-grandson, Bradien; parents, Cecil and Gracie Skeens; sisters, Nancy Burchell and Violet Skeens; brothers, Kyle Dewayne Skeens and Kenneth C. Skeens and wife Jennifer; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at Calvary Worship Center, 500 Lucy Road, Kingsport, or any time at the home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. with Rev. Ron Bledsoe and Pastor Larry Bledsoe officiating. Music provided by Annie Porter and Carolyn Bledsoe.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at Depews Chapel.

Pallbearers will be Hunter Hensley, Dennie Henson, Bobby Stitsell, Michael Gilliam, Nick Hammitt, and Jeffery Davidson.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Willie “Bill” Skeens.