Glorius Morefield Snodgrass

After a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on November 4, 1936 in Moneyhun Holler. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and loved by many. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Abe and Annie Dockery, her parents, Dave and Pauline Morefield, her sister Susie King, her son Douglas Merle Snodgrass Jr., and her son-in-law James "Oz" Yonce.

She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years Douglas Merle Snodgrass, her brother, James Morefield, sons Larry (Brenda) Snodgrass, John (Dana) Snodgrass, and Mike (Sherri) Snodgrass, her daughters Teresa Yonce and Jeannie (Martin) Gilley, her 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Monday, June 5, 2017 from 5 to 7 pm at the Roy A. Green Funeral Home, Appalachia with services conducted at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel officiated by Rev. Kenneth Neeley. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 am Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home at 11 am for the procession to the cemetery.

Pallbearers are grandsons Darby and Jimmy Yonce, Marty Gilley, Michael Snodgrass Jr, David Snodgrass, and great grandson Jayden Davidson.

Honorary Pallbearers Grandson Tommy Collier and great grandsons Jordan Collier, Greyson Kilgore, Tucker Reynolds, Anthony Durant, and Ryan Yonce.