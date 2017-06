The graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday at Providence Cemetery, Rogersville. Friends and Family will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Broadcast Fund for Pleasant View Baptist Church, 2101 Stadium Drive, Kingsport, TN 37664

Please go to www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Brenda V. Simpson.