He was born on July 1, 1925 in Washington County, Tennessee to the late Homer and Jessie Chase Jordan.

Mr. Jordan retired from Tennessee Eastman in the Research Department after forty years of service.

He was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Kyle.

He is survived by his wife of seventy-one years, Betty Slaughter Jordan; sons, Scott and wife, Sandra Lou and Greg and wife Sandy; grandchildren, Rachel Stewart and husband, Thulani, Jonathan Jordan and wife, Amanda, Wendy Forbes and husband, Steve, Hunter Jordan and wife, Michelle; great grandchildren, Nyah, Langston, Addison, Elias, Allie and Laynie and a host of friends and relatives.

The family will receive friends from 3 – 5 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.

A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 5 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Dr. Greg Burton officiating. Music will be provided by Kali and Jay Farmer.

An Entombment Committal Service will follow in the Oak Hill I Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Heights Baptist Church, 108 Colonial Heights Rd., Kingsport, TN 37663 or to the charity of your choice.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Smokey Mountain Hospice for their care and compassion; especially Patsy, Ben and Chaplain Michael.

An online guest registry may be signed by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.

The care of Blaine Jordan and his family has been entrusted to Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.