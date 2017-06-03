Nola Marcina Lay Sharp

Mrs. Sharp was a native of Newcomb, TN but spent her adult life on Wolf Creek in Kentucky, moving to Kingsport in 1990. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Church Hill. Before moving to Kingsport, she taught music and was Pianist and Organist at her home Pleasant View United Methodist Church for over 60 years. She was a member of East Hawkins County Lions Club and was a member of the Order of Eastern Star. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends, to know her was to love her.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, J. Will Sharp; her parents, Andrew C. “Andy” and Mattie “Love” Richardson Lay; brothers, Clarence R., Lloyd, Harland and Ebert Lay; sisters, Onia Morgan, Ruth Brown, Bessie Lay, Odessa Schafler, Fredia Dearstone and Precious Bowman.

She is survived by her son, B.W. “Bill” Sharp and wife, Jennie, Eatonton, Georgia; her daughter, Betty Ruth Sharp, Kingsport; two grandchildren, Stephanie Sharp Hamilton, husband Todd of Suwanee, GA and G. Wayne Sharp, wife Tammy of Loganville, GA; five great grandchildren; 24 nieces and nephews; and special friends Don Stanfill, Ryta Smith and Lori Greene.

Visitation hours are from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Monday June 5th, 2017 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home and anytime at the residence of her daughter at 805 Mimosa Drive Kingsport, TN.

Services will be conducted Monday at 7:00 P.M. in the Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gary Gerhardt and Rev. Mitch Russell officiating and musicians Garry Stewart, Jim Self and Teresa Phillips.

Pallbearers will be Jerry Sharp, Brad Sharp, Josh Sharp, Todd Hamilton, Will Hamilton and Wayne Sharp.

Honorary bearers will be George Johnson, Joe Eaton, Walter Cline, Josh Cline, Troy Alley, Harold Lawson, Johnny Stanfill and J.W. Branam.

The family request those desiring may make memorial contributions to the First Baptist Church of Church Hill or to the memorial garden fund First Baptist Church of Eatonton, GA .

Mrs. Sharp will be taken to Williamsburg, Kentucky Tuesday where she will lie in state at her home Church, Pleasant View United Methodist Church from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. at Highland Memorial Gardens by Rev. Bruce Dixon in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Special thank you to Lori Greene, Jenette Watkins, Christy Collins and Jeana for their loving care of our mother.

