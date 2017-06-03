Born in Kingsport and raised in Church Hill, he had resided in Kingsport since 1978. Reece was a graduate of Church Hill High School and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp. He retired from Tennessee Eastman after many years of service. Following retirement, Reece enjoyed his work at Blackthorn Golf Club in Jonesborough. He attended Liberty Hill Evangelical Methodist Church in Mt. Carmel. Reece loved riding motorcycles, working in his yard, wood shop and attending grandchildren’s sporting events.

He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Reece Jenkins; stepfather, Don Linkous; stepfather, H.R. “Doc” Merrill; uncle, Elmer Alley and wife Betty; and aunt Elva Blair and husband Mac.

Reece is survived by his wife, Brenda Jenkins of the home; daughter, Kelli Dawson and husband, Robert of Stantonsburg, NC; 2 sons, Jeff Jenkins and fiancée, Sandra Kinkead of Blountville, and Chris Jenkins and wife, Jeanna of Kingsport; 6 grandchildren, Alex, Olivia, Hunter, Chase, Cole and Hannah; great-grandson, Kaidyn; mother, Marie Merrill of Kingsport; 3 sisters, Wanda McClellan and husband, Chuck of Mt. Carmel, Donna Linkous of Kingsport, and Tina Linkous of Kingsport; stepbrother, Dr. David Merrill and wife, Kathy of Kingsport; special uncle, Edgar Alley and wife, Elsie of Church Hill; and 2 nephews, Chad and Joe McClellan.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-5:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 5:00 pm with Rev. Timothy Strickland officiating and the eulogy by Pastor James Whiteside.

The graveside service will be held on (Monday June 5, 2017) at 10:45 a.m. with military rites conducted by American Legion Post # 3/265 at Mountain Home National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Liberty Hill Evangelical Methodist Church, Building Fund, P.O. Box 1621, Mt. Carmel, TN 37645.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Reece Jenkins.