Michael Weston Collier

He was the grandson of the late John and Naomi Moneyhun of Duffield, VA.

A graduate of Rye Cove High School, Clinchport, VA, class of 1962, he spent eight years in the USAF, serving in Vietnam and various locations around the world. He spent ten years with ExxonMobil, later working as an environmental consultant in FL, IA, and TN. He married Theresa Bouchard of Decatur, IL, July 6, 1963. He is survived by his wife, Theresa of Homasassa, FL; son, Maj. (Ret.) Michael John Collier of Acworth, GA; daughter, Tina Collier of Rockwell City, IA; grandson, Aron Collier of Atlanta, GA; and sister, Sharon Kearns Johnson of Oakbrook Terrace, IL.

Services will be held Thursday, June 8, 2017, at 11:00am at the First United Methodist Church of Homasassa [8831 W. Bradshaw St., Homasassa, FL 34448; Phone # 352-628-4083], with interment Friday, June 9, 2017, at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd, Ave., Bushnell, FL. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to: Mrs. Theresa Collier, 108 Golfview Dr., Homasassa, FL 34446.