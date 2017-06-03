LeNora Holmes Ferguson

LeNora was born in Lee County, VA on July 2, 1935 to the late Harrison and Elizabeth (Napper) Holmes.

She retired from Indian Path Hospital with over 25 years of service and Food City, Weber City, VA.

In addition to her parents, the love of her life, Bruce Neeley; her sons, Randy and Marvin Ferguson and 4 brothers preceded her in death.

LeNora is survived by her daughter, Teresa Ferguson Sheppard, Jacksonville, FL; sons, Mervin Ferguson and wife, Bonnie, El Paso, TX and Scott Ferguson and wife, Lisa, Church Hill, TN; sister, Adlee Robinette, Kingsport, TN; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m., Sunday, June 4, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Ralph Owens officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00p.m., Monday, June 5, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12:15p.m. to go in procession to the graveside service.

We would like to thank the staff and friends at NOVA Health and Rehab Center, Weber City, VA.

